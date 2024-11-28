In pictures: Nights at Peterborough's Shanghai Sam's and L'Aristos

Paul Stainton is behind the Christmas Old Skool Disco on December 13 in Peterborough Cathedral – a night of epic 80/90s club classics and festive tunes.

And to get you in the mood here are some old photos from Shanghai Sam’s, one of Paul’s old stomping grounds, and some more memories of that era.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away to the Christmas Old Skool Disco.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair answer this question: Which decades will be covered by the Old Skool night? Email your answer to [email protected] before 5pm on Monday December 2.

Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased online at ticketsource.

1 . Proper Old Skool A night at Shanghai Sam's on Geneva Street Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Proper Old Skool A night at L'Aristos in Newark Road Photo: supplied Photo Sales

