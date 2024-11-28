In pictures: Nights at Peterborough's Shanghai Sam's and L'Aristos

By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 15:58 BST
There’s a big night of Old Skool music in Peterborough coming up – but here’s a look back to where it all began.

Paul Stainton is behind the Christmas Old Skool Disco on December 13 in Peterborough Cathedral – a night of epic 80/90s club classics and festive tunes.

And to get you in the mood here are some old photos from Shanghai Sam’s, one of Paul’s old stomping grounds, and some more memories of that era.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away to the Christmas Old Skool Disco.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair answer this question: Which decades will be covered by the Old Skool night? Email your answer to [email protected] before 5pm on Monday December 2.

Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased online at ticketsource.

A night at Shanghai Sam's on Geneva Street

1. Proper Old Skool

A night at Shanghai Sam's on Geneva Street Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
A night at L'Aristos in Newark Road

2. Proper Old Skool

A night at L'Aristos in Newark Road Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
A night at Shanghai Sam's on Geneva Street

3. Proper Old Skool

A night at Shanghai Sam's on Geneva Street Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
A night at Shanghai Sam's on Geneva Street - with DJ Paul Stainton wearing short shorts!

4. Proper Old Skool

A night at Shanghai Sam's on Geneva Street - with DJ Paul Stainton wearing short shorts! Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough CathedralTickets
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice