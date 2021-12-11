In pictures: ‘Memories of Peterborough’s Key Theatre pantos past’

Here the PT takes a look back into our archives at some past panto memories.

Key regulars will no doubt recognise West End star Donna Steele in Aladdin (at the Broadway while work was being done at The Key) and Sleeping Beauty as well as Dame “royalty” Michael Cross and Key stalwart Simon Bamford.

But what about Hayley Sanderson - now one of the voices of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 - and Gavin Cooper - musical director of the current Key production of Cinderella?

And can you spot Jason and James Winter - currently starring in West End productions of Frozen and Dear Evan Hansen? What about Tracey Penn, Tor Hills and Nicole Lawrence?

Do you remember the shows?

Can you help us confirm the dates?

