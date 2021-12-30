In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Thorpe Road: Part two

What are your favourite memories of Thorpe Road?
Is there another street in the city you would like to see featured?
1.
Opening of new Peterborough City Care Centre hospital on Thorpe Road, Peterborough.
2.
A car transporter gets stuck on Crescent Bridge in Peterborough city centre, causing delays on Bourges Boulevard and Thorpe Road.
3.
The team at Natwest, Thorpe Road, pictured in 2008.
4.
High winds cause part of a tree to fall on Thorpe Road, police closed the road while tree surgeons felled the remainder of the tree and cleared the debris in 2004.