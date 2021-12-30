A seatback crackdown on Thorpe Road by police.
A seatback crackdown on Thorpe Road by police.

In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Thorpe Road: Part two

This is part two of the PT’s series looking back at some of the people and events from Thorpe Road an iconic area for Peterborians...

By Mark Edwards
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 5:30 pm

What are your favourite memories of Thorpe Road?

Is there another street in the city you would like to see featured?

1.

Opening of new Peterborough City Care Centre hospital on Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

Photo Sales

2.

A car transporter gets stuck on Crescent Bridge in Peterborough city centre, causing delays on Bourges Boulevard and Thorpe Road.

Photo Sales

3.

The team at Natwest, Thorpe Road, pictured in 2008.

Photo Sales

4.

High winds cause part of a tree to fall on Thorpe Road, police closed the road while tree surgeons felled the remainder of the tree and cleared the debris in 2004.

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3