A fire broke out at Potter and Moore on Lincoln Road, Werrington. Many fire crews attended the scene with police closing off local access points as members of the public gathered to watch the inferno. As seen from the footbridge of Lincoln Road in Walton in 2010.
A fire broke out at Potter and Moore on Lincoln Road, Werrington. Many fire crews attended the scene with police closing off local access points as members of the public gathered to watch the inferno. As seen from the footbridge of Lincoln Road in Walton in 2010.

In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Lincoln Road: Part two

This is part two of the PT’s series looking back at some of the people and places that make Lincoln Road a special area for Peterborians...

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 4:45 pm

What are your favourite memories of Lincoln Road?

Is there another street in the city you would like to see featured?

1.

Anlother image of the firethat broke out at Potter and Moore on Lincoln Road, Werrington.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2.

The fire at Potter and Moore on Lincoln Road, Werrington. As seen from the footbridge of Lincoln Road in Walton.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3.

Bishop Donald AlistairAllister cuts the ribbon to officially open the new church hall at St Mark's Church on Lincoln Road during a re-dedication ceremony in 2011.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4.

The Tom Lock restaurant, Lincoln Road. ENGEMN00120110122122134

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3