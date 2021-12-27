Police Officers and PCSOs take on residents in the Millfield area at The Seafood Restaurant on Lincoln Road. Premises owner Mo Attilah and PCSO Gurdev Singh are pictured. Do you recognise anyone else?
In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Lincoln Road: Part three

This is the third instalment of the PT’s series looking back at some of the people and features of Lincoln Road...

By Mark Edwards
Monday, 27th December 2021, 4:45 pm

What are your favourite memories of Lincoln Road?

Is there another street in the city you would like to see featured?

Ross Martin, George Humphrey, Keith Boyer, Tony Nash, Paul Hennis, John Hibbert and Jeff Brothers pictured at the Bull Hotel in Westgate during their Lincoln Road Football Team reunion.

The Eastern Angles Theatre Company perform "Lincoln Road" at the Volunteer Fire Station in 2010.

The Taj Mahal restaurant on Lincoln Road was the new sponsor of Peterborough Northern Star football team in 2010, from left, Othmen Kessir (owner), Darren Paling (vice captain), Glen Harper (committee member) and Darren Fogg (captain).

PC Petr Torak stops cyclists seen cycling on the pavement on Lincoln Road

Peterborough
