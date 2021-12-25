An aerial picture taken in 2006 showing Dogsthorpe Road and its junction with Lincoln Road.
In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Lincoln Road: Part one

Lincoln Road is one of the city’s most iconic streets. In this latest PT series we take a look back at some of the people and places that make it a special area for Peterborians...

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 5:30 pm

From businesses and restaurants to community groups and special events it has always been one of the city’s most iconic streets.

In this look back into the PT’s archive we look at people, places and the changing street scene.

What are you favourite memories of Lincoln Road?

1.

Royal Oak, Lincoln Road landlords John Devine and Steve Pearce with their young sponsored kickboxer Emma Wells present cash to sue Ryder care fundraiser Emma Long following fundraising at their beer and music festival

2.

Dave and Maggie Wright, of Wrights Ski Chalet in Lincoln Road, were moving from the family owned store after 50 years, to a new store in Westgate with another family business, and are expanding their lines to cover other adventure sports such as surfing.

3.

Members of the Young Peoples service arts and media programme performing at a showcase event at Club Dissadent, Lincoln Road.

Photo: Midlands

4.

