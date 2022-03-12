In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Crescent Bridge through the years

Crescent Bridge is a real city landmark and having been built in 1913 will celebrate its 110th year next year. It spans the busy East Coast Mainline and was originally built to replace dangerous level crossings on Thorpe Road.

There were houses on a road called The Crescent near the bridge and that and its remarkable design probably gave rise to its name.

It recently incorporated a temporary cycle lane and can occasionally become a traffic bottleneck.

Painted in light blue and red in a major refurbishment in 1983 the bridge remains a stunning gateway to the city centre and a popular feature of the Peterborough landscape.

Do you think Crescent Bridge is one of the city’s most interesting features?

Would you like to see a cycle lane recreated on the bridge?

1. hobsons choice Crescent Bridge pictured shortly after its construction in 1913. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Flying Scotsman with Peterborough's Crescent Bridge in the background Photo: atex.scriptmanager Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Civic Society's plaque on Crescent Bridge. Photo Sales

4. Traffic on Crescent Bridge pictured in 2000. Photo Sales