In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s Dogsthorpe Road: Part three

What are your favourite memories of Dogsthorpe Road?
Is there another street in the city you would like to see featured?
1.
First birthday party at Little Stars day nursery, Dogsthorpe Road. Youngsters and staff with first birthday banner and entertainment from Mr Jelly Belly.
2.
3.
Car fire outside World of Tyres, Prince's Street, off Dogsthorpe Road, blackened ground and Joel Hall (22) who lives opposite and called the fire brigade.
4.
Headteacher from All Saints Church of England primary school at Dogsthorpe Road with pupils Charlotte Holmes, Sophie Nugent, Emma Baruah and James Howes - looking at the plans for a new classroom extension at the school.