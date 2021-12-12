West Town primary academy school reception classes (2) Rec17 EMN-171031-190807009
In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough reception class photos from 2017 - part three

Welcome to the third part of our nostalgic look back at Peterborough school reception classes from 2017.

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 5:45 pm

Do you recognise anyone in these class groups pictured four years ago by the PT?

We hope these pictures will bring back some great memories for parents and pupils alike.

This is the third of four parts looking back at the classes of 2017, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

Newark Hill primary reception classes (3) Rec17 EMN-170111-141441009

2.

St Botolph's C of E primary school reception classes (2) Rec17 EMN-170611-191951009

3.

St Botolph's C of E primary school reception classes (2) Rec17 EMN-170611-192004009

4.

St John's C of E primary school , Orton reception classes (2) Rec17 EMN-170611-192017009

