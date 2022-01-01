In pictures: Great memories from Peterborough’s Key Youth Theatre productions - part one

As the Key theatre faces a fight to stay open the PT is looking back at some of the great productions staged by youngsters in the past.

This is the first of four parts.

Currently The Key Youth Theatre (KYT) plays host to a large number of vibrant children and young people who meet at workshops sessions throughout the year.

KYT, presented by Kindred Drama, has been a creative home and life-line for thousands of children and young people, since it was created in 1992.

It is a place where youngsters are given a powerful artistic voice, as well as creative training across a broad spectrum, and a place where they are able to create theatre, in many forms, to the highest possible, professional, standards.

KYT, offers young people, aged 18 months – 18-plus years, the opportunity to both develop their performance skills and build their confidence.

Kindred’s experienced team of Performing Arts professionals are all fully DBS checked and classes take place at the Key Theatre’s very own purpose built facilities.

Over the years many well known actors have started their careers with KYT performances.

The current closure of the Key Theatre has been a blow to KYT like many others.

Paul Collings, director of Kindred Drama which runs the Key Youth Theatre said the group would be doing everything they could to keep running.

He added: ““We are obviously devastated with the council’s decision, however we are massively heartened by the public’s reaction to it and hope that this outcry can either affect a change of heart or find someone willing to give this amazing building another chance.”

