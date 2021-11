The then Voyager School (now Queen Katharine Academy) was once again the venue for that year’s popular showcase for up and coming Peterborough musicians for many years.

More great acts battled it out... Were you there? Do you remember any of the acts?

Were you on stage?

Let us know how things turned out, if you were performing then are you stil playing now? Email [email protected]

1. Battle of the Bands at Voyager school. Praise for the Kill Photo Sales

2. Battle of the Bands at Voyager school. Helen and Jamie Photo Sales

3. Battle of the Bands at Voyager school. The Ides of March Photo Sales

4. Battle of the Bands 2008 at the Voyager school. Photo Sales