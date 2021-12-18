Leighton primary School reception classes (2) EYFS18 EMN-190121-135718009
In pictures: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2018?

The Peterborough Telegraph’s popular regular series spotlighting the city’s school reception classes from years past is taking a look back at the reception classes of 2018 this week.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 11:45 am

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey three years ago.

See if you can see a youngster you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took at the time.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2018, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

Paston Ridings school reception classes (2) EYFS18 EMN-190121-135506009

Welland primary academy reception classes (2) EYFS18 EMN-190121-135517009

Welland primary academy reception classes (2) EYFS18 EMN-190121-135528009

Gunthorpe primary school reception classes (2) EYFS18 EMN-190121-135539009

