In pictures: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2017?

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey four years ago.

See if you can see a youngster you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took at the time.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2017, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. Middleton primary school reception classes (2) Rec17 EMN-171017-150357009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Werrington primary school reception classes (2) Rec17 EMN-171017-150111009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Paston Ridings school reception classes (3) Rec17 EMN-171013-123449009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Old Fletton primary school reception classes (2) Rec17 EMN-171017-150222009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales