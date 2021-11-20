In pictures: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2006?

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey 15 years ago.

See if you can see a youngster you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took a decade and a half ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2006, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. yaxley infants school reception class 06

2. reception class 06 nassington school

3. reception class 06 warmington school

4. reception class 06 highlees school westwood