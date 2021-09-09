In pictures: Do you recognise any of the students having fun in this Peterborough school prom night in 2010?

Do you see yourself or anyone you know at this school prom the Peterborough Telegraph captured in 2010?

The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing its popular look back at school proms and parties of the past and this week has delved into the archives to bring you these pictures from 2010.

In this selection, you can see Busgfield students enjoying their prom night.

1. The Bushfield Year 11 Prom at the Marriott Hotel in 2010. Do you recognise anyone pictured? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Bushfield Year 11 Prom at the Marriott Hotel in 2010. Do you recognise anyone pictured? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The Bushfield Year 11 Prom at the Marriott Hotel in 2010. Do you recognise anyone pictured? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. The Bushfield Year 11 Prom at the Marriott Hotel in 2010. Do you recognise anyone pictured? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales