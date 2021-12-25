West Town Academy reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-200113-103242009
In pictures: Do you know any of the youngsters in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2019?

The Peterborough Telegraph’s popular regular series spotlighting the city’s school reception classes from years past is taking a look back at the reception classes of 2019 this week.

By Mark edwards
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 11:30 am

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey two years ago.

See if you can see a youngster you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took at the time.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2019, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

Leighton primary academy reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-191012-132115009

2.

Fulbridge academy reception classes (4) Rec19 EMN-190812-094315009

3.

West Town Academy reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-200113-103208009

4.

St Botolph's C of E primary reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-191125-185031009

