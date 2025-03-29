In pictures: A night out at Peterborough's The Solstice in 2011

The Solstice on Northminster Road, pictured in 2011, opened in the late 1990s and was a mainstay of the city centre for 23 years until it closed in late 2020.
The venue that was also home to Radius on the first floor, has long since been reduced to rubble with plans to replace it with a multi-storey block of flats.
1. The Solstice
A night out at The Solstice in Peterborough city centre in 2011 Photo: PT
2. The Solstice
A night out at The Solstice in Peterborough city centre in 2011 Photo: PT
3. The Solstice
A night out at The Solstice in Peterborough city centre in 2011 Photo: PT
4. The Solstice
A night out at The Solstice in Peterborough city centre in 2011 Photo: PT