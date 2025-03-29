In pictures: A night out at Peterborough's The Solstice in 2011

By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 10:21 BST
This week’s trip down memory lane features another of the much-loved venues that Peterborough has lost in recent years.

The Solstice on Northminster Road, pictured in 2011, opened in the late 1990s and was a mainstay of the city centre for 23 years until it closed in late 2020.

The venue that was also home to Radius on the first floor, has long since been reduced to rubble with plans to replace it with a multi-storey block of flats.

