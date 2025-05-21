In pictures: A great night out at The Solstice in 2012

We are back at The Solstice, on Northminster, in 2012 when it was quite the place to be seen.

Sadly it closed in 2020 and was flattened two years later to make way for an apartment development that has yet to get under way.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

1 . The Solstice A night out in 2012 at The Solstice in Peterborough Photo: Ben Davis Photo Sales

2 . The Solstice A night out in 2012 at The Solstice in Peterborough Photo: Ben Davis Photo Sales

3 . The Solstice A night out in 2012 at The Solstice in Peterborough Photo: Ben Davis Photo Sales

4 . The Solstice A night out in 2012 at The Solstice in Peterborough Photo: Ben Davis Photo Sales