In pictures: A great night out at The Solstice in 2012

By Brad Barnes
Published 21st May 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 16:25 BST
This week we revisit a venue that like many others is no longer part of the night time entertainment scene in Peterborough city centre.

We are back at The Solstice, on Northminster, in 2012 when it was quite the place to be seen.

Sadly it closed in 2020 and was flattened two years later to make way for an apartment development that has yet to get under way.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

1. The Solstice

A night out in 2012 at The Solstice in Peterborough Photo: Ben Davis

2. The Solstice

A night out in 2012 at The Solstice in Peterborough Photo: Ben Davis

3. The Solstice

A night out in 2012 at The Solstice in Peterborough Photo: Ben Davis

4. The Solstice

A night out in 2012 at The Solstice in Peterborough Photo: Ben Davis

