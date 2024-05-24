In photos: Peterborough Cathedral down the years

These photos date from around the turn of the 20th century – with cattle grazing close by – up to the 1980s. The main image is an aerial shot showing a lot of the development on the north side of the historic building.
Clearly identifiable are the Passport Office, Stuart House office development, the12-storey Cumberland House block of flats and the old market and multi-storey car park.
Opposite the market, the New Road bar and nightclub strip has still to be built.
An aerial shot of Peterborough Cathedral - with the Passport Office, 12-storey Cumberland House and the old market and multi-storey car park visible. Photo: PT
A view of Peterborough Cathedral more than 100 years ago from the Market Place - what is now Cathedral Square Photo: PT
From 1913 - a view of Peterborough Cathedral through and over the Norman Arch. Photo: PT
1906 - Peterborough Cathedral and the Bishop's Palace. Photo: PT