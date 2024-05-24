In photos: Peterborough Cathedral down the years

It is without doubt Peterborough’s most photographed landmark – and it seems it has always been that way with Peterborough Cathedral.

These photos date from around the turn of the 20th century – with cattle grazing close by – up to the 1980s. The main image is an aerial shot showing a lot of the development on the north side of the historic building.

Clearly identifiable are the Passport Office, Stuart House office development, the12-storey Cumberland House block of flats and the old market and multi-storey car park.

Opposite the market, the New Road bar and nightclub strip has still to be built.

An aerial shot of Peterborough Cathedral - with the Passport Office, 12-storey Cumberland House and the old market and multi-storey car park visible.

A view of Peterborough Cathedral more than 100 years ago from the Market Place - what is now Cathedral Square

From 1913 - a view of Peterborough Cathedral through and over the Norman Arch.

1906 - Peterborough Cathedral and the Bishop's Palace.

