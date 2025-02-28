In photos - 20 years of The Draper's Arms in Peterborough

​It replaced The Old Monk, which had been bought by JD Wetherspoon months earlier, and reopened as the first Wetherspoon of its kind in the UK as it did not bear the company logo,

The new name reflected the building being previously home to a drapery, Armstrongs.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Wetherspoon said at the time it was to cater for a slightly different, perhaps slightly more up-market or professional crowd, would serve a wide selection of world beers and there would be no smoking or music.

In 2019 the pub underwent another major refurbishment which also saw the addition of a rear courtyard garden and a new roof terrace garden.

Current manager Chris Parkes (pictured at the opening in 2005) is also celebrating 20 years at the pub.

