How Park Road looked in 1980 - remember Fairways and Lennox?

Hard at work in Park Road in 1980

45 years ago I took this picture in Park Road, Peterborough, and I still remember how the man was all shook up with his ear-piercing pneumatic drill attached to a big generator.

I hope he didn’t later suffer hearing loss and debilitating ‘white finger’ which was the price paid for the lack of health and safety in those days.

Unfortunately ear defenders are often still not used.

By his feet I see a flaming torch to melt the tarmac.

How Park Road looks now

I wonder who he was? On the left was the rear of the Sheltons department store, the front of which is now a restaurant.

Fairways and Lennox, a sewing machine repair and sales shop, were demolished and replaced by the new Central Library on the corner of Fitzwilliam Street.

•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.