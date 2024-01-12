Here's 19 fascinating pictures which show how Peterborough has changed over the decades, including Peterborough Market Place in 1912 and a visit by Prince Charles to the East of England show
This retro gallery brings you these cracking images showing the changing face of Peterborough over the last 100 years.
Amongst the images are repair work to the roof at Peterborough Cathedral in 1925 and how Peterborough Market Place and Town Hall looked in the early 20th century.
We have images from the Peterborough agricultural show in1956 and an open day at the Perkins engine factory in 1955.
Keep an eye out for a special visit by Prince Charles and a stuntman making his preparations to fly across the River Nene.
