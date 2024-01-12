News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Market Place in 1912 with the memorial and the buildings next door to the guildhall.Peterborough Market Place in 1912 with the memorial and the buildings next door to the guildhall.
Here's 19 fascinating pictures which show how Peterborough has changed over the decades, including Peterborough Market Place in 1912 and a visit by Prince Charles to the East of England show

This retro gallery brings you these cracking images showing the changing face of Peterborough over the last 100 years.
Amongst the images are repair work to the roof at Peterborough Cathedral in 1925 and how Peterborough Market Place and Town Hall looked in the early 20th century.

We have images from the Peterborough agricultural show in1956 and an open day at the Perkins engine factory in 1955.

Keep an eye out for a special visit by Prince Charles and a stuntman making his preparations to fly across the River Nene.

You can view more retro galleries here.

Crowds gather in Peterborough Market Place. The archive doesn't reveal the year, but it could well be the Victorian era judging by the dress.

1. Peterborough Market Place

Crowds gather in Peterborough Market Place. The archive doesn't reveal the year, but it could well be the Victorian era judging by the dress. Photo: Rowland Hobson

2. Peterborough Market Place in 1912

Peterborough Market Place in 1912 with the memorial and the buildings next door to the guildhall. Photo: Adam Bream

This beautiful rare photo shows Church Street onlooking Cowgate. It is a photo from the year 1897 and there is a gate on Cowgate in which I think it was named. To the left, two of these buildings now survive, which are now Ladbrokes and Lakeland.

3. Peterborough Market Place - 1912

This beautiful rare photo shows Church Street onlooking Cowgate. It is a photo from the year 1897 and there is a gate on Cowgate in which I think it was named. To the left, two of these buildings now survive, which are now Ladbrokes and Lakeland. Photo: Adam Bream

Workmen working on the roof of Peterborough Cathedral in 1925, using a vacuum cleaner to try and control the death watch beetles which attack the timber.

4. Peterborough Cathedral - 1925

Workmen working on the roof of Peterborough Cathedral in 1925, using a vacuum cleaner to try and control the death watch beetles which attack the timber. Photo: Topical Press Agency

