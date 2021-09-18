REC10 Newborough Primary School Mrs Blake's Class
REC10 Newborough Primary School Mrs Blake's Class

Gallery: Looking back at Peterborough’s school reception classes in 2010

We have had many requests for our popular nostalgia series to take a look back at some of Peterborough’s reception classes... This weekend we feature the school starters of 2010.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 11:10 am

Do you know someone or did you start primary school in 2010?

If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took over 10 years ago.

They capture what was such an important milestone in the lives of these young children, who now will be young students making their way in the world.

It is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

REC10 Old Fletton Primary School Ms Owen's Class

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2.

rec10 farcet reception class

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3.

rec10 Paston Ridings primary school reception classes [there are two].

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4.

rec10 Paston Ridings primary school reception classes [there are two].

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
Next Page
Page 1 of 10