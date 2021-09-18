Gallery: Looking back at Peterborough’s school reception classes in 2010

Do you know someone or did you start primary school in 2010?

If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took over 10 years ago.

They capture what was such an important milestone in the lives of these young children, who now will be young students making their way in the world.

It is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. REC10 Old Fletton Primary School Ms Owen's Class Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. rec10 farcet reception class Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. rec10 Paston Ridings primary school reception classes [there are two]. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. rec10 Paston Ridings primary school reception classes [there are two]. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales