Gallery: Do you remember the Great Eastern Run in 2007

The Great Eastern Run has been an important part of Peterborough’s calendar for many years.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 12:24 pm

The Covid pandemic may have meant the event was postponed this year and in 2020, but it is due to return next year. In 2019 only the 5k fun run took place after the main race was cancelled to to a police incident. It means 2022’s run will be one of the most eagerly anticipated for many years.  Here the Peterborough Telegraph has looked into our archives to bring some fantastic images of the 2007 event which attracted hundreds of runners. The run had returned in 2006 after a ten year absence and had become an important fixture in the country’s distance running calendar. This is part 1 of a two part look back at the run from 14 years ago. Did you take part in the 2007 event? Do you remember the big race?

The Perkins Great Run and Fun Run in 2007.

The Perkins Great Run and Fun Run in 2007.

Wheelchsair winner Mark Poolman with Alan Canahan [2nd] left.

GER 07 Great eastern run 2007 runners leaving the city centre [marathon].

