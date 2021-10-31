Start14 Reception class at Castor Primary School EMN-140610-162442009
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2014 - part three

Welcome to the third part of our nostalgic look back at Peterborough school reception classes from 2014.

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 5:45 pm

Do you recognise anyone in these class groups pictured seven years ago by the PT?

We hope these pictures will bring back some great memories for parents and pupils alike.

This is the third of four parts looking back at the classes of 2014, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

Start14 Stilton C of E school reception class EMN-140511-161842009

2.

Start14 Discovery primary school reception class. Mrs Chapman's class EMN-140411-210555009

3.

Start14 Abbotsmede primary school reception class. Miss Allum's class EMN-140411-210542009

4.

Start14 Murrow Primary Academy reception class EMN-140311-183451009

