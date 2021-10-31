Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2014 - part three

Do you recognise anyone in these class groups pictured seven years ago by the PT?

We hope these pictures will bring back some great memories for parents and pupils alike.

This is the third of four parts looking back at the classes of 2014, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. Start14 Stilton C of E school reception class EMN-140511-161842009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Start14 Discovery primary school reception class. Mrs Chapman's class EMN-140411-210555009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Start14 Abbotsmede primary school reception class. Miss Allum's class EMN-140411-210542009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Start14 Murrow Primary Academy reception class EMN-140311-183451009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales