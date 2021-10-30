Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2014

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey more than a decade ago and will now be in the next stage of their lives.

See if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took seven years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2014, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. Start14 Reception class at John Clare School, Helpston. EMN-140929-182441009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Start14 Hampton Vale primary school reception class. Oak Class. Maxine Crawt, Karin Walsh (c) and Jo Stevens, the teaching staff EMN-140927-173207009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Start14 Hampton Vale primary school reception class. Oak Class. Elm Class Suzanne Thurmott and Megan Reveley, the teaching staff EMN-140927-173156009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Start14 Hampton Vale primary school reception class. Willow Class, Miranda Baker, Michelle Hayward and Alison McLelland , the teachers. EMN-140411-210641009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales