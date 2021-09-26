Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2011, part 3?

A decade ago these youngsters were starting out on their school journey, do you recognise anyone pictured?

If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 10 years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the third of four parts looking back at the classes of 2011, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. Rec11 Nene Valley primary school TWO CLASSES ENGEMN00120111115181058 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Rec11. Heritage Park primary school reception class pupils ENGEMN00120111115183318 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. rec11 eyrescroft primary school bretton ENGEMN00120111115183249 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Rec11. Welbourne primary school reception class pupils ENGEMN00120111115183154 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales