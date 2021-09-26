rec11 Hampton vale reception classes pears class ENGEMN00120111115181110
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2011, part 3?

The Peterborough Telegraph’s latest delve into the archives have uncovered these great photos from reception classes in 2011. Do you recognise anyone?

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 5:45 pm

A decade ago these youngsters were starting out on their school journey, do you recognise anyone pictured?

If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 10 years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the third of four parts looking back at the classes of 2011, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

Rec11 Nene Valley primary school TWO CLASSES ENGEMN00120111115181058

2.

Rec11. Heritage Park primary school reception class pupils ENGEMN00120111115183318

3.

rec11 eyrescroft primary school bretton ENGEMN00120111115183249

4.

Rec11. Welbourne primary school reception class pupils ENGEMN00120111115183154

