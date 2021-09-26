Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2011 part 2?

A decade ago these youngsters were starting out on their school journey, do you recognise anyone pictured?

If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 10 years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the second of four parts looking back at the classes of 2011, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. Rec11 - Alderman Jacobs Primary School Class 3 - Mrs Hooke's Class ENGEMN00120111115182644 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Rec11 - Alderman Jacobs Primary School Class 2 - Mrs Bains' Class ENGEMN00120111115182634 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Rec11 - Alderman Jacobs Primary School Class 1 Mrs Combes and Mrs Brown's class ENGEMN00120111115182623 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Rec11 Ravensthorpe primary school. ENGEMN00120111115182610 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales