Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2010, part 4?

Do you know someone or did you yourself start primary school in 2010?
If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in part 4 of these school reception class photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took over a decade ago.
They capture what was such an important milestone in the lives of these young children.
It is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.
If you have a year you’d like us to feature email [email protected]
Page 1 of 8