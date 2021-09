Do you know someone or did you yourself start primary school in 2010?

If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in part 2 of these school reception class photos that the Peterborough Telegraph more than a decade ago.

They capture what was such an important milestone in the lives of these young children. It is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

1. REC10 Parnwell Primary School Ms Hayes' Caterpillar Class Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. REC10 Peakirk-cum-Glinton Primary School Mrs Beeston and Mrs Hillier's Foundation Stage Class Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. REC10 Castor Primary School Mrs Kay's Maple Class Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. REC10 Longthorpe Primary School Mrs Waller's Caterpillar Class Photo: Midlands Photo Sales