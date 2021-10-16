reception 08 newborough school reception class 08
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2008

The Peterborough Telegraph’s popular regular series spotlighting the city’s school reception classes from years past is taking a look back at the reception classes of 2008 this week.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 11:45 am

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey more than a decade ago and will now be in the next stage of their lives.

See if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 13 years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2008, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

ravensthorpe school reception class 08 reception 08

2.

reception 08. news. Sacred heart reception class with teacher Janet Clifford.

3.

Parnwell Primary School reception class 2008. Reception 2008 Reception 08

4.

reception class 08 nene valley primary school reception 08

