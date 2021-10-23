reception 07 yaxley junior school reception class 2 CLASSES
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2007

The Peterborough Telegraph’s popular regular series spotlighting the city’s school reception classes from years past is taking a look back at the reception classes of 2007 this week.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 11:45 am

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey more than a decade ago and will now be in the next stage of their lives.

See if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 14 years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2007, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

reception 07 yaxley junior school reception class 2 CLASSES

2.

wittering school reception class reception class 07

3.

Reception Class 07 - West Town Primary School - Miss Heaysman and Miss Caputo

4.

Reception Class 07 Reception Class 2007 Werrington Primary, Werrington Mrs Wales Class

