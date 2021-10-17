Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from this Peterborough school prom in 2007?

The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing with its popular look back at school proms of the past and this week has delved into the archives to bring you these pictures from 2007.
In this selection, pupils from The Deacons School are featured enjoying their prom at the Bull Hotel in Peterborough.
See if you can spot any familiar faces.
1.
The Deacons Year 11 Prom at the Bull Hotel, Westgate, in 2007 - it was to be the school's last ever prom.
2.
The Deacons Year 11 Prom at the Bull Hotel, Westgate, in 2007 - it was to be the school's last ever prom.
3.
The Deacons Year 11 Prom at the Bull Hotel, Westgate, in 2007 - it was to be the school's last ever prom.
4.
The Deacons Year 11 Prom at the Bull Hotel, Westgate, in 2007 - it was to be the school's last ever prom.