Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these Peterborough school leavers pictures in 2015? Part 4

This is part four of our look back at the year six class groups from six years ago.
Do you recognise anyone pictured?
1.
Y615 Year 6 leavers at Ormiston Academy EMN-150907-233834009
Photo: Midlands
2.
Y615 Year 6 leavers at Abbotsmede primary school. Miss Etchell's class with Mr Key and Miss Lack EMN-150907-233806009
Photo: Midlands
3.
Y615 Year 6 leavers at Abbotsmede primary school. Mr Davey's class with Miss Pemberton and Ms Henderson. EMN-150907-233740009
Photo: Midlands
4.
Y615 Year 6 leavers at Dogsthorpe Academy Mrs Jordan's class EMN-150907-233707009
Photo: Midlands