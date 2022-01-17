Y615 Year 6 leavers at Castor C of E Primary school EMN-150907-233901009
Y615 Year 6 leavers at Castor C of E Primary school EMN-150907-233901009

Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these Peterborough school leavers pictures in 2015? Part 4

The Peterborough Telegraph has once again dug into the archives and is this time asking if you recognise anyone from these school leavers photos in 2015.

By Mark Edwards
Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:00 am

This is part four of our look back at the year six class groups from six years ago.

Do you recognise anyone pictured?

1.

Y615 Year 6 leavers at Ormiston Academy EMN-150907-233834009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2.

Y615 Year 6 leavers at Abbotsmede primary school. Miss Etchell's class with Mr Key and Miss Lack EMN-150907-233806009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3.

Y615 Year 6 leavers at Abbotsmede primary school. Mr Davey's class with Miss Pemberton and Ms Henderson. EMN-150907-233740009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4.

Y615 Year 6 leavers at Dogsthorpe Academy Mrs Jordan's class EMN-150907-233707009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough TelegraphPeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 5