Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these Peterborough school leavers pictures in 2014? Part 2

Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2014?

If so, see if you can sport yourself in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph featured at the time.

They capture what was such a special time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents.

1. Y614 Year 6 pupils at Dogsthorpe junior school, Mr Tootal's class EMN-140620-162222009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Y614 Year 6 pupils at Dogsthorpe junior school, Mr Scherling's class EMN-140620-162210009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Y614 Year 6 pupils at Dogsthorpe junior school, Miss Bland's class EMN-140620-162158009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Y614 Year 6 pupils at St Augustine's school, Woodston. Miss Wilkinson's class EMN-140620-162147009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales