Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these Peterborough school leavers pictures in 2013? Part 2

Take a trip down memory lane as the Peterborough Telegraph features the picture of scores of year 6 children as they prepared to leave primary school nine years ago.

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 11:45 am

Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2013?

If so, see if you can sport yourself in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph featured at the time.

They capture what was such a special time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents.

1.

Y612 Year 6 leavers from Hampton Vale primary school Mr Coles class ENGEMN00120121107145159

2.

Year 6 leavers at Braybrook Primary School Mrs Bailey's Saturn Class ENGEMN00120130618210656

3.

Year 6 Leavers at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School Mrs Everton's Eagles Class ENGEMN00120130618210707

4.

Year 6 Leavers at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School Mrs Bowyer's Swans Class ENGEMN00120130618210754

