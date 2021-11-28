Year 6 Leavers - Braybrook Primary School Mrs Bailey and Mrs Clark's Saturn Class ENGEMN00120121107201609
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these Peterborough school leavers pictures in 2012? Part 2

Take a trip down memory lane as the Peterborough Telegraph features the picture of scores of year 6 children as they prepared to leave primary school nine years ago.

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:45 am

Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2012? If so, see if you can sport yourself in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph featured at the time.

They capture what was such a special time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents.

1.

Year 6 Leavers - Coates Primary School Miss Johnston's Year 6 class Y612 ENGEMN00120121107201620

2.

Year 6 Leavers - Peakirk-cum-Glinton Primary School Class 6C - Mrs Clayton's Class ENGEMN00120121107201558

3.

Year 6 Leavers - Woodston Primary School Ms Nicholls' Yr 6 ENGEMN00120121107201526

4.

Year 6 Leavers - St Botolph's Primary School Class 6NM - Ms Murrell's Class ENGEMN00120121107201547

