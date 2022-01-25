Gallery: Do you recognise any of these Peterborough school leavers from 2017?

This week the Peterborough Telegraph’s look back into our archives focuses on the city’s primary school leavers photos from 2017.

By Mark Edwards
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 4:29 pm
Parnwell primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134517001
Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2017?

If so, can you see yourself or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph published just over five years ago?

They capture an important time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents.

Dogsthorpe Junior School year 6 pupils Y617 EMN-170308-134505001

This is the first part of four instalments.

Dogsthorpe Junior School year 6 pupils Y617 EMN-170308-134453001
Dogsthorpe Junior School year 6 pupils Y617 EMN-170308-134441001
Duke of Bedford, Thorney year 6 pupils Y617 EMN-170308-134430001
Murrow Primary Academy year 6 pupils Y617 EMN-170308-134418001
Newark Hill primary year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134406001
Newark Hill primary year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134353001
Newark Hill primary year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134340001
Heritage Park primary school year six pupils Y617 EMN-170308-134328001
Sacred Heart RC primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134316001
St Botolph's C of E Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134113001
St Botolph's C of E Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134101001
Oakdale Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134048001
Paston Ridings Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134035001
Paston Ridings Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134024001
Paston Ridings Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134011001
Eye C of E Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133959001
Eye C of E Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133934001
Eye C of E Primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133922001
Peakirk cum Glinton primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133910001
Norwood primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133859001
