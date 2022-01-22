Gallery: Do you recognise any of these Peterborough school leavers from 2016?

Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2016?

If so, can you see yourself or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph published just over five years ago?

They capture an important time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents.

Now though, these youngsters will be teenagers taking the next steps in their education.

This is the first part of four instalments.

1. Hampton Hargate primary school Y616 Year 6 leavers Miss Bland's class. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Hampton Hargate primary school Y616 Year 6 leavers Mrs Williamson's class EMN-160628-124622009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hampton Hargate primary school Y616 Year 6 leavers Mr Milner's class EMN-160628-124608009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Parnwell primary school Y616 Year 6 leavers EMN-160628-124553009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales