Y615 Year 6 leavers at West Town primary academy EMN-150907-232707009

Gallery: Do you recognise any of these Peterborough school leavers from 2015?

This week the Peterborough Telegraph’s look back into our primary school archives looks at leavers photos from 2015.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 11:33 am

Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2015?

If so, can you see yourself or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph published took six years ago?

They capture an important time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents.

Now though, these youngsters will be grown up and taking the next steps in their lives.

This is the first part of four instalments.

1.

Y615 Year 6 leavers at Highlees primary school (Mrs Ashcroft and Mrs Brown class) EMN-150907-232641009

2.

Y615 Year 6 leavers at Highlees primary school (Mrs Speechley's class) EMN-150907-232522009

3.

Y615 Year 6 leavers at Watergall primary School Mrs Hine and Miss Billington's class EMN-150907-232540009

4.

Y615 Year 6 leavers at Watergall primary School Mrs Green and Miss Salter's class EMN-150907-232347009

