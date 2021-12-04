Gallery: Do you recognise any of these Peterborough school leavers from 2013?

Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2013?
If so, can you see yourself or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph published took eight years ago?
They capture an important time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents. Now though, these youngsters will grown up and taking the next steps in their lives.
This is the first part of four instalments.
