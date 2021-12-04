Gallery: Do you recognise any of these Peterborough school leavers from 2013?

Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2013?

If so, can you see yourself or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph published took eight years ago?

They capture an important time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents. Now though, these youngsters will grown up and taking the next steps in their lives.

This is the first part of four instalments.

1. Year 6 leavers at Longthorpe Primary school Mrs Cross' 6C Class ENGEMN00120130717080448 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Year 6 Leavers at All Saints Junior school Ms Coller's Class 6C ENGEMN00120130717080458 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Year 6 Leavers at All Saints Junior school Ms Venditti's Class 6V ENGEMN00120130717080508 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Y612 Norwood Primary school year 6 leavers with teacher Megan Thompson, who is also leaving, to go back to Australia after 2 years ENGEMN00120121107174325 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales