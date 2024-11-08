Friends reunited - 24 years later at same spot in Peterborough
Chris said: “Best mates Dave Peacock (right) and Ross Kennedy were 11 when I snapped them on the steps of the war memorial in Bridge Street in Peterborough in 1991.
“The pair used to hang out together after school, but don’t remember the photo being taken.
“They lost touch when they left school at 16.
“Dave now works for a bank in London and Ross (on left of both shots) was a supervisor in the Covent Garden soup factory, which closed in 2018.
“Ross lives in Spalding, works in a Whittlesey factory and is married with two young children.”
“It was good to see Ross again after so many years,” said Dave.
The cube-shaped war memorial was unpopular and later dismantled and gathered moss in a field for several years but the stones are now protected in the courtyards of Peterborough City Hospital.
Dave, Ross and Chris were all reunited again at the new location in 2015.