Friends reunited - 24 years later at same spot in Peterborough

The boys aged 11 (left) and together for Chris' 2015 photograph

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris said: “Best mates Dave Peacock (right) and Ross Kennedy were 11 when I snapped them on the steps of the war memorial in Bridge Street in Peterborough in 1991.

“The pair used to hang out together after school, but don’t remember the photo being taken.

“They lost touch when they left school at 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dave now works for a bank in London and Ross (on left of both shots) was a supervisor in the Covent Garden soup factory, which closed in 2018.

“Ross lives in Spalding, works in a Whittlesey factory and is married with two young children.”

“It was good to see Ross again after so many years,” said Dave.

The cube-shaped war memorial was unpopular and later dismantled and gathered moss in a field for several years but the stones are now protected in the courtyards of Peterborough City Hospital.

Dave, Ross and Chris were all reunited again at the new location in 2015.