Former Peterborough city centre bar and restaurant to become a grocery store

By Brad Barnes
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST
Here’s a landmark Peterborough city centre building that has been synonymous with the evening crowd for almost 20 years – most notably perhaps as the Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar Coco.

Coco replaced the Hill House Hammond insurance office (a former bank) on Broadway in 2006 and was hugely popular through to 2013, when violence outside saw its licence – and opening hours – restricted.

It changed its name to Bar Mist to no avail and soon closed.

It was replaced by the Monroes steakhouse in 2014, in 2015 it became Brazilian restaurant Sabor Brasil, then Samba Brazil in 2017.

Flame bar and Italian restaurant followed in 2019 and most recently Gold Shish kebab takeaway in 2022, which closed recently.

It is now boarded up and in the process of being converted to a grocery store, selling fresh fruit and veg, with a premises licensing application being considered by the city council from Ay Food Centre.

Opened in 2006 - Coco Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar, in Broadway

1. Coco

Opened in 2006 - Coco Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar, in Broadway Photo: PT

2014 - Monroes steakhouse opened

2. Monroes

2014 - Monroes steakhouse opened Photo: PT

2022 - Gold Shish opened but is now boarded up and soon to become Ay Food Centre

3. Gold Shish

2022 - Gold Shish opened but is now boarded up and soon to become Ay Food Centre Photo: Brad

In 2013 the venue became known as Bar Mist

4. Bar Mist

In 2013 the venue became known as Bar Mist Photo: PT

