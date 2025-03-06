Former Peterborough city centre bar and restaurant to become a grocery store

Coco replaced the Hill House Hammond insurance office (a former bank) on Broadway in 2006 and was hugely popular through to 2013, when violence outside saw its licence – and opening hours – restricted.

It changed its name to Bar Mist to no avail and soon closed.

It was replaced by the Monroes steakhouse in 2014, in 2015 it became Brazilian restaurant Sabor Brasil, then Samba Brazil in 2017.

Flame bar and Italian restaurant followed in 2019 and most recently Gold Shish kebab takeaway in 2022, which closed recently.

It is now boarded up and in the process of being converted to a grocery store, selling fresh fruit and veg, with a premises licensing application being considered by the city council from Ay Food Centre.

