Faith nightclub: The night where the couple with 'The Look' were crowned in 2003

​Cast your minds back to that night in 2003 at Peterborough’s Faith nightclub
By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST

This week’s nostalglic photographic collection shows the winners of the then Evening Telegraph’s modelling competition ‘The Look’ being crowned.

​Twenty years ago, the 15 finalists – eight girls and seven guys – were quizzed by the host on the dance floor before the judging panel made their decision.

The winners were Magdalena Huta and Jordan Green – and their prizes included a 12-month modelling contract.

