Faith nightclub: The night where the couple with 'The Look' were crowned in 2003
Cast your minds back to that night in 2003 at Peterborough’s Faith nightclub
By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST
This week’s nostalglic photographic collection shows the winners of the then Evening Telegraph’s modelling competition ‘The Look’ being crowned.
Twenty years ago, the 15 finalists – eight girls and seven guys – were quizzed by the host on the dance floor before the judging panel made their decision.
The winners were Magdalena Huta and Jordan Green – and their prizes included a 12-month modelling contract.
