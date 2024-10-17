Enjoying the craic at O’Neill’s in Peterborough - two decades ago

By Brad Barnes
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 09:38 BST
O’Neill’s Irish pub and bar remains one of the most popular night time attractions in Peterborough city centre.

But today’s nightclub nostalgia gallery comes from back in 2004 and features plenty enjoying the craic at the Broadway venue.

If you spot a friend, be sure to let them know. And see all of our nostalgia galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

A 2004 night out at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre

1. O'Neill's

A 2004 night out at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre Photo: PT

A 2004 night out at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre

2. O'Neill's

2. O'Neill's

A 2004 night out at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre Photo: PT

A 2004 night out at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre

3. O'Neill's

3. O'Neill's

A 2004 night out at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre Photo: PT

A 2004 night out at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre

4. O'Neill's

4. O'Neill's

A 2004 night out at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre Photo: PT

