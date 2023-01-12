Driving while using a mobile phone and ignoring zig zag lines – Magistrates’ Court results revealed

January 3

Theodoros Kokai (40) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to comply with zig zag lines at a zebra crossing

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence

January 5

Abdulhammid Ambar (23) of Ellfield Court, Northampton

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £400. Disqualified from driving for six months

David Katz (31) of Church Parade, Canvey Island

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Six points on licence

January 6

David Creasy (47) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Jailed for seven weeks. Compensation £260

January 9

Donatas Bogusis (33) of Bath Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £106, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Craig Naylor (51) of Foster Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £135, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Grant Blundell (29) of Coronation Cottages, Rugby

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Derek Lundgren (57) of Kendal Way, Cambridge

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the rider of a vehicle x15

Fined £2,060, victim surcharge £848, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for three years

Justin Cerri (51) of King Edward Road, Bedford

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle with no MOT

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34

Matthew Madden (20) of Clements Lane, Haverhill

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £340, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Silviu-iulian Mihail (32) of Bede Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £110. Six points on licence

January 10

Wajid Hussain (35) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of using a hand held mobile phone while driving

