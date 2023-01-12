Driving while using a mobile phone and ignoring zig zag lines – Magistrates’ Court results revealed
January 3
Theodoros Kokai (40) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to comply with zig zag lines at a zebra crossing
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence
January 5
Abdulhammid Ambar (23) of Ellfield Court, Northampton
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £400. Disqualified from driving for six months
David Katz (31) of Church Parade, Canvey Island
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Six points on licence
January 6
David Creasy (47) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Jailed for seven weeks. Compensation £260
January 9
Donatas Bogusis (33) of Bath Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £106, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Craig Naylor (51) of Foster Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £135, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Grant Blundell (29) of Coronation Cottages, Rugby
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Derek Lundgren (57) of Kendal Way, Cambridge
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the rider of a vehicle x15
Fined £2,060, victim surcharge £848, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for three years
Justin Cerri (51) of King Edward Road, Bedford
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle with no MOT
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34
Matthew Madden (20) of Clements Lane, Haverhill
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £340, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Silviu-iulian Mihail (32) of Bede Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £110. Six points on licence
January 10
Wajid Hussain (35) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of using a hand held mobile phone while driving
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. SIx points on licence