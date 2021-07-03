Do you remember Beerfest in Peterborough in 2005?

We are all very much hoping to see the return of large public events in the city towards the end of the summer and next year.

One of the jewels of the crown for the city is Beerfest, which aims to be back for its 43td edition in 2022.

In the meantime, the Peterborough Telegraph is looking back at some memories from down the years. This selection of pictures were captured at the 28th edition in 2005.

1. Peterborough Beerfest 2005 Buy photo

