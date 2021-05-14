Do you recognise anyone from this Peterborough school prom in 2009?

The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing its popular look back at school proms of the past and this week has delved into the archives to bring you these pictures from 2009.

In this selection, Year 11 students from Thomas Deacon Academy are celebrating the end of their GCSEs and moving onto new beginnings. This would have been only the second prom since to school opened in 2007.

See if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Thomas Deacon Academy, Year 11 prom, 2009. Buy photo

2. Thomas Deacon Academy, Year 11 prom, 2009. Buy photo

3. Thomas Deacon Academy, Year 11 prom, 2009. Buy photo

4. Thomas Deacon Academy, Year 11 prom, 2009. Buy photo