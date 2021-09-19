Do you recognise anyone from this Peterborough school prom in 2006?

Following the success of our nostalgic series looking back at school prom pictures of the past, the Peterborough Telegraph has decided to once again delve into the archives.

This time, we bring you photos from Deacon’s School of sixth form pupils celebrating finishing their exams in 2006. The occasion took place at The Bull Hotel, Westgate.

A year later, the school was demolished with future students transferring over to the newly built Thomas Deacon Academy.

See if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. The Deacons School sixth form prom night at the Bull Hotel in 2006.

