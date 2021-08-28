Do you recognise anyone from these Peterborough school proms in 2012?

Do you see yourself or anyone you know from these school prom the Peterborough Telegraph captured in 2012?

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 4:45 pm

The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing its popular look back at school proms of the past and this week has delved into the archives to bring you these pictures from 2011.

In this selection, you can see Arthur Mellows Village College’s Year 13 prom at the Holiday Inn from July 6 2012.

1. Arthur Mellows Village College Year 13 Prom at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, 2012.

Photo: Midlands

2. Arthur Mellows Village College Year 13 Prom at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, 2012.

Photo: Midlands

3. Arthur Mellows Village College Year 13 Prom at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, 2012.

Photo: Midlands

4. Arthur Mellows Village College Year 13 Prom at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, 2012.

Photo: Midlands

